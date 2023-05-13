3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons won't have a primetime game in 2023
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons join the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Arizona Cardinals as the four teams without any scheduled primetime games this season. While it is worth noting the Falcons will be given a standalone game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
While this obviously isn't close to the same they will be featured and covered in their week four matchup. Arizona is an obvious exclusion as a team with an injured quarterback and clearly playing for a top-three pick this season.
Their current quarterback options of Colt McCoy or David Blough are enough to explain why they aren't a consideration. The Cardinals are clearly a team that is stuck even when Murray is healthy they lack direction or a clear indication they are capable of consistently competing.
For Indy and Houston, it simply comes down to bad rosters that shouldn't be close to the playoffs. Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud are both clear stories this season but watching their teams in primetime isn't high on many fan's lists for this season.
The NFL is a business and it is clear all four of these teams aren't going to draw huge ratings early on this season. Leading us to break down the reasons why Atlanta is on this list despite playoff expectations.