3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons won't have a primetime game in 2023
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder
The primetime games are clearly quarterback driven with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers often featured in this year's slate. This isn't a mark against Ridder but simply the reality of being an unproven quarterback. Ridder's game has a chance to make the Falcons a great team, however, it isn't flashy and there isn't hype due to the timing of when Ridder was selected and the underwhelming first four games of the year.
It isn't a mark against Ridder or the Falcons but simply dealing with the reality that neither is proven and there is little that is yet flashy about Atlanta. While the running game and top two pass catchers have a chance to make them one of the better offenses in the league the bulk of teams that were given primetime games have a selling point.
Even worse teams within Atlanta's own division are at this point far more marketable with Bryce Young the first overall pick in Carolina and Tampa taking a predictable nose dive after losing Tom Brady and turning to Baker Mayfield. Even though these are clearly inferior teams the stories are easier to market and sell. This is the reality for a quarterback who has a lot to prove this season.