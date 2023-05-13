3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons won't have a primetime game in 2023
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's recent record
The Falcons have been a mess over the last five years and haven't been an interesting team outside of Atlanta since the 2017 season. As harsh as this may seem it is a reality when you have a struggling defense, an aging quarterback, and last season a quarterback who cannot pass in Marcus Mariota. Atlanta has been bad for much of the last half decade and needs to earn their way back into primetime spots.
While not every team that was given a primetime game has recent success every team either has a far more interesting quarterback situation than the rest of the league or recent success. Until the Falcons start winning again and Bijan Robinson shows what he is capable of very few casual fans outside of Atlanta want to watch the Falcons.
This is the reality of losing and having an unproven and underrated player at the quarterback position. A strong season from Ridder and Atlanta making the postseason will fix this. The league is focused on the bottom line and right now the Falcons simply aren't great for business in primetime slots. As harsh as that is it is reality.