3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons won't have a primetime game in 2023
By Nick Halden
3. The league isn't paying close enough attention to Atlanta
This was evidenced by the off-season discussion and continued rumors around the quarterback situation and Lamar Jackson. Right or wrong the Falcons were clearly sticking with Ridder and focused on building a complete roster. What Terry Fontenot accomplished this off-season was completely ignored in favor of the more interesting story.
Even with it always obvious to those paying attention that Lamar was never leaving Baltimore the story was why Atlanta wasn't chasing a quarterback not what they were accomplishing.
This is in part the reason the Falcons are so overlooked by many fans because of the quarterback discussion. Fontenot built a solid defense and has now clearly the deepest rushing attack in the league. However, few fans are paying attention to this due to the off-season attention Atlanta was given and a lack of interest in a team that has been boring the past five seasons.
While Atlanta wasn't helped by the coverage this off-season the majority of blame belongs on the Falcons for consistently losing and failing to make adjustments over the past four years.