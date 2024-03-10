3 reasons the Falcons must sign Russell Wilson
With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, there's no shortage of theories on what the Atlanta Falcons should do at quarterback. After a frustrating 2022 season with Marcus Mariota as a stopgap, and then a maddeningly disappointing 2023 campaign in which Desmond Ridder proved far from capable of leading a franchise, there's more pressure than ever on the folks in Flowery Branch to get it right at the position.
The options? Well, trading for Justin Fields is a possibility, and veterans Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson are on the free agency market, along with some less likely names, including Ryan Tannehill and Baker Mayfield. There are also passers in the Draft like Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Caleb Williams, and Michael Penix.
The overwhelming theme with every one of these options is that nothing feels rock-solid. Cousins is coming off a major injury, Fields has plenty of potential that he's yet to live up to, Wilson has struggled mightily in his last two seasons in Denver, and all of those college prospects have, obviously, yet to see a down of professional football. There's plenty of potential in this Draft class, but again, nothing is guaranteed.
However, when you sift through every factor involved in the Falcons' quarterback search, there is one move that makes more sense than anything else: signing Russell Wilson.
Why? Let's get into it.