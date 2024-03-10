3 reasons the Falcons must sign Russell Wilson
2. Wilson is healthier and more affordable
While Cousins is a free agent who will command top dollar, Wilson was cut by the Broncos. No matter what he does in 2024, his money from Denver is guaranteed. Even if he signs with another team for less money, the Broncos will foot the bill for the difference.
So, Atlanta could sign Wilson for the league minimum of $1.2 million, and he'll still make his $39 million. With nearly $40 million in cap space, that would leave the Falcons plenty of room to make some big moves in free agency.
Upgrade the cornerback position? Fill out the receiver room? Atlanta can do it all, while still bringing in a 9-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
Meanwhile, the rumored price for Cousins is right around $40 million per year. If the Falcons sign him, the budget is full, and the Draft is all that's left in terms of player acquisition this offseason.
Beyond price, Wilson is also a safer bet to stay on the field for the duration of the 2024 campaign. He's had a few issues in the last couple of years, including a concussion late in 2022 and a knee strain that he underwent a scope for after the 2023 season.
Cousins, on the other hand, tore his Achilles in Week 8 last year. At age 35, that is a major concern, and it makes the decision between the two veterans pretty clear.
Spend $40 million on the 35-year-old who just popped his Achilles, or $1.2 million on the quarterback of the same age who's dealt with some nagging injuries that were all far from catastrophic?