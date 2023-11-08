3 reasons the Falcons revert back to Desmond Ridder at QB
The Atlanta Falcons got their first look at Taylor Heinicke as he made his first start against the Minnesota Vikings but the team needs to turn their focus back to the young Desmond Ridder
All offseason and seven weeks into the season all we heard was how much the Atlanta Falcons and Arthur Smith trusted Desmond Ridder to be their starter.
However, after Ridder was evaluated for a concussion in Tennessee, the Falcons decided that they would keep rolling with Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke played well in the second half but that did not carry over into week nine against the Minnesota Vikings.
The offense could not get into gear as they kept settling for field goals. It ultimately resulted in an embarrassing loss which also knocked them out of first place in the NFC South.
As the team prepares for week ten against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Arthur Smith announced that Taylor Heinicke would remain as the starter.
I will say it right now loud and clear, this is absolutely the wrong decision after what we just saw on Sunday. There are many reasons why that is the case and we will look at those reasons here.
Here are three reasons the Falcons should revert back to Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback.