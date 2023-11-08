3 reasons the Falcons revert back to Desmond Ridder at QB
The Atlanta Falcons got their first look at Taylor Heinicke as he made his first start against the Minnesota Vikings but the team needs to turn their focus back to the young Desmond Ridder
1. Desmond Ridder is a developmental player, Taylor Heinicke isn't
Why are we doing this again Arthur Smith? Why are we continuing with a veteran quarterback who has never been seen as a franchise quarterback, over the young passer who has a chance to develop into a franchise passer?
This is the exact same scenario we were in one year ago. Marcus Mariota was playing poorly and it took until the team's week 14 bye week for the switch to be made.
I love Heinicke's story and all but let's be real here, he is not going to suddenly turn things around as a member of his seventh professional team.
Meanwhile, the young player who was playing well, minus the bad turnovers, is sitting on the bench. Heinicke played extremely poorly and realistically should have had a lot more than just one turnover.