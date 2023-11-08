3 reasons the Falcons revert back to Desmond Ridder at QB
The Atlanta Falcons got their first look at Taylor Heinicke as he made his first start against the Minnesota Vikings but the team needs to turn their focus back to the young Desmond Ridder
3. The Falcons are no better with Taylor Heinicke starting
Someone tell me what Taylor Heinicke did on Sunday that Desmond Ridder couldn't do. And don't say "not turn the ball over" because we saw countless passes that could have been intercepted.
And trust me I know that play calling is a massive issue but the Falcons watched Heinicke throw his lone touchdown pass on a pass that traveled zero air yards. Jonnu Smith caught the screen pass and took it 60 yards for a touchdown thanks to good blocking.
And then the Falcons' other touchdown came on a drive where Heinicke just handed the ball off. The drive started with a pass to Van Jefferson then it went like this: Bijan run, Bijan run, Bijan run, Allgeier run, Allgeier run, penalty, Heinicke scramble, Allgeier run, Allgeier run, Allgeier run, Allgeier run, Allgeier run, Allgeier TD run. What play in there could Ridder not execute?
I hope I eat my words but this offense is not in a better place with Taylor Heinicke starting over Desmond Ridder.