3 reasons this Falcons, Saints heated matchup means so much more
So much has changed since the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints played last. The two teams battled it out in Louisiana as they both wrapped up another disappointing season last year.
Last year's matchup didn't mean much since the Buccaneers ended up clinching the division by winning, but this year's matchup could prove to be season-changing (more on that later).
The Week 4 matchup in Atlanta just means more and here are three reasons why.
1. All-time supremacy is on the line
Excluding playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints' rivalry is tied at 55-55. Whoever wins the 56th game will be on top, at least for now.
That said, if you want to include postseason play then the Falcons lead 56-55 thanks to their 1991 Wildcard win. So, no matter what happens on Sunday, the Falcons won't be under .500 against the 'Aints.
The goal is to sweep the Saints. If the playoffs don't happen for Atlanta, sweeping New Orleans is the next best achievement. Let's start with a thrilling win at home.