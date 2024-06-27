3 Reasons to be optimistic about the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Improved quarterback play
To describe going from Desmond Ridder to Kirk Cousins as improved quarterback play doesn't do the upgrade justice. Atlanta is going to see the best level of quarterback production the team has seen in four years. It is easy to forget how little Matt Ryan had to work with in his final two seasons. Ryan is historically better than Cousins, however, considering what is around Cousins the level of play should be higher than in Ryan's final two seasons.
Regardless of where you fall in this debate, there is no reasonable fan who won't point out what a massive upgrade this is over Taylor Heinicke, Marcus Mariota, or Ridder. Kirk Cousins is going to look like prime Tom Brady in comparison for a lot of Atlanta fans.
His limitations as a passer are clear but he is a borderline top-ten quarterback who produces no matter the situation. Cousins goes out and gives his team a chance each week and that is all Atlanta can ask for after the last three years. It isn't out of the question you see Cousins in the MVP discussion with the weapons around him and the questions in Atlanta's secondary forcing consistent chances. It is going to be a great season for the Atlanta quarterback and a relief for fans to watch someone capable.