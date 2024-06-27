3 Reasons to be optimistic about the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Coaching staff changes
The Atlanta Falcons did a perfect job this offseason of retaining key coaching pieces while Raheem Morris put his stamp on the team. Listening to Morris speak is a breath of fresh air after three years of Arthur Smith. Morris has the energy and belief you want to see from your head coach.
Morris has put great pieces around himself as well with Zac Robinson as the offensive coordinator being the headliner. Robinson's offense will spread out Atlanta's weapons and give Bijan Robinson a far better chance.
The coaching changes were needed and made far more sense than Atlanta's previous alignment. Morris is an easy leader to get behind with how he carries himself and the time he has put in to earn the opportunity. Far less candidates have been given a chance with less impressive resumes.
Raheem Morris has more than earned a head coaching role and will have a chip on his shoulder to make it work this time around. The coaches Morris chose to retain are indicative as well of the direction this staff is heading the and work they have put in.