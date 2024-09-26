3 Reasons to believe the Falcons will beat New Orleans in pivotal matchup
By Nick Halden
1. Derek Carr is coming back to earth
Dating back to last season against the Atlanta Falcons, Derek Carr and this New Orleans offense had been unstoppable. For Raiders' fans or anyone familiar with Derek Carr's career, you knew it was just a matter of time until reality caught up with the veteran quarterback. That was the case at home against the Eagles with the Saints' offense coming to an abrupt stop.
New Orleans was playing far above their talent level and Philly exposed this. An Eagles team the Falcons just beat and moved the ball easily against dominated this game defensively. While the final score was low it doesn't show just how easily the Philly offense moved the ball up and down the field. Turnovers and turning the ball over on downs stopped multiple great drives.
Atlanta isn't going to have any problems moving the ball and turning up early pressure on Derek Carr. A quarterback who was proven to be at his worst when expectations are highest. New Orleans isn't a contender in this division and that is a rude awakening this team and fanbase are in for starting this week in Atlanta. Carr's hot streak is at its obvious end.