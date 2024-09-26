3 Reasons to believe the Falcons will beat New Orleans in pivotal matchup
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta has the superior weapons
Chris Olave is a great receiver, and Kamara has actually been a generational back. However, after Olave, there isn't one pass catcher on this roster that should incite fear for a capable defense. Kamara is off to a hot start but is an aging back who is going to have iffy blocking in front of him. Atlanta has five players that the Saints should fear in Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, Darnell Mooney, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts.
Each player is capable of making a big play and this doesn't include Ray-Ray McCloud who has been off to a hot start. Both offensive lines are dealing with injuries and quarterbacks are facing questions. The deciding factor will be the team's weapons and it is clear Atlanta has a large advantage.
Bijan Robinson hasn't lived up to expectations but did show against the Eagles he is capable of carrying the rushing attack in the right scheme. For Allgeier, the offensive line or scheme hasn't mattered the back simply finds a way to get positive yardage and get the job done.
This is a spot the Falcons should be able to establish the run early and control the clock taking the pressure off the offense early on and turning the heat on Derek Carr.