3 Reasons to believe the Falcons will beat New Orleans in pivotal matchup
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta's situational defense
The Atlanta Falcons are still attempting to figure out the slot corner position and how to generate a consistent pass rush. In the middle of all this, the defense is still carrying this team and giving them a chance in each of their first three games. Things are far from perfect and still, they are creating timely turnovers and getting stops when they need them most.
A lot of this can be tied to the play of Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons. Having two elite safeties that can wipe away some many mistakes before they happen has worked wonders for this defense.
If the Falcons pass rush can figure things out this team has a chance to have a top-ten unit. Even if the same struggles remain Atlanta has proven themselves clutch and able to keep the team in the game as the offense attempts to figure things out.
The play of Mike Hughes and Matthew Judon has been especially pivotal with both players surprising. Until Zac Robinson figures things out and Kirk Cousins is back to himself fully this is a team that runs through a clutch defense.