3 Reasons why we have seen the end of Julio Jones, the best WR of the generation
1. Teams are looking to get younger and Julio Jones is now 34 years old
The NFL hasn't been kind to age over its history. Rarely do you see a wide receiver having success in his late-30s. Jerry Rice was really a huge exception to this notion and Julio hasn't proven that he can be one of those exceptions.
Teams have been looking to get younger and no team has shown that more than Julio's former team, the Atlanta Falcons. There is a reason the Falcons and then-new general manager Terry Fontenot were willing to grant Julio's trade request, they were looking to get younger.
The NFL has been looking to the draft every year to find their new receivers, not free agency, much less the veteran free agent market. There is no avoiding age and Julio Jones is now 34 years old in a business that rarely caters to players in their 30s.