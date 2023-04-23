3 Reasons why we have seen the end of Julio Jones, the best WR of the generation
3 of 4
2. Julio Jones has not shown the ability to stay on the field
The best ability is availability and Julio Jones has not been available for his past two teams, and even in his last season in Atlanta.
There is no need for an NFL team to spend money on a player who is older and not getting any healthier—even if he is a great coach for younger wide receivers. It can be a burden for a team if they have a player who is constantly in doubt each and every week.
Julio has missed seven games in each of the past three seasons, not to mention, he hasn't been able to consistently participate in practices during the week. Even if he might not need to practice, it still hampers the team.