3 Reasons this won't be Cordarrelle Patterson's final season in Atlanta
1. Cordarrelle Patterson is a fan favorite for the Atlanta Falcons
Honestly, this is the weakest of the three reasons but it is a legit reason nonetheless. Cordarrelle Patterson came to the Atlanta Falcons when the team was lacking offensive firepower and gave them that firepower.
In 2021, Kyle Pitts and Patterson were the only reliable options that Matt Ryan had throughout the year—Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus were both good, but not consistent.
Patterson was also their best running back with how poorly Mike Davis played. CP was a fantasy football breakout star, which always makes you a favorite. He was a great player and a fun player for fans to watch.
There is something to be said about teams holding onto their fan-favorite players. There are so many examples through the years of players sticking around longer than they should just because the fans love them. There is no doubt about it, players are more likely to stick around if the front office sees them as a favorite—it is a good business decision.