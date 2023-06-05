3 Receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign after OTA's
By Nick Halden
If there is one obvious move for the Atlanta Falcons at the end of OTA's it is to add depth and talent to the receiver position. While Arthur Smith's approach on offense will help with Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Jonnu Smith all having the chance to become reliable targets Atlanta still needs depth at the position.
It has been an issue for Atlanta in both of Arthur Smith's seasons in Atlanta. Matt Ryan clearly needed more help having few capable targets and while Mariota had his obvious struggles the lack of depth hurt the quarterback as well.
The Falcons don't need a star receiver or even a largely productive one. Rather a player that is simply proven capable in case of injury and to help take the pressure off of London and Kyle Pitts.
Pitts is coming off of a serious injury and London is only in year two having a reliable veteran to help both players as well as Ridder is ideal. Atlanta's current second and third options are Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller.
While both players are interesting fits it would benefit the Falcons to add a veteran to the rotation both for leadership reasons and possible production. With limited fits left in free agency, any move Atlanta makes is going to come with risk.