3 Receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign after OTA's
By Nick Halden
2. Sammy Watkins
Again it is important to stress here that the Falcons lack the ability to go out and get a clear second starting receiver at this point in the off-season. Barring DeAndre Hopkins becoming a surprising option or Atlanta striking a deal with the receiver-heavy Jets there isn't a clear path to Atlanta getting sure production from the position.
The safer move is to add an aging veteran behind Hollins and hope that Mack or a surprise contributor steps up to fill the second receiver role. Adding to the position is all about bringing in a veteran that can provide leadership and a reliable target in key spots, not a star player.
Sammy Watkins can be counted on for 300-500 yards a season and a handful of big plays. The receiver has bounced around the league but continues to be productive deep into his career. Watkins could be a solid fourth or fifth option that gives the team depth.
Adding Watkins isn't as interesting as Landry but it is a zero-risk move that improves a weak position and adds a veteran capable of still producing at some level. Leaving Atlanta's depth chart at the position as Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, and Sammy Watkins. A great rotation for a team that is clearly going to be focused on feeding their trio of backs and star tight-end.