Fansided
Blogging Dirty

3 Receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign after OTA's

By Nick Halden

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 4
Next

2. Sammy Watkins

Again it is important to stress here that the Falcons lack the ability to go out and get a clear second starting receiver at this point in the off-season. Barring DeAndre Hopkins becoming a surprising option or Atlanta striking a deal with the receiver-heavy Jets there isn't a clear path to Atlanta getting sure production from the position.

The safer move is to add an aging veteran behind Hollins and hope that Mack or a surprise contributor steps up to fill the second receiver role. Adding to the position is all about bringing in a veteran that can provide leadership and a reliable target in key spots, not a star player.

Sammy Watkins can be counted on for 300-500 yards a season and a handful of big plays. The receiver has bounced around the league but continues to be productive deep into his career. Watkins could be a solid fourth or fifth option that gives the team depth.

Adding Watkins isn't as interesting as Landry but it is a zero-risk move that improves a weak position and adds a veteran capable of still producing at some level. Leaving Atlanta's depth chart at the position as Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, and Sammy Watkins. A great rotation for a team that is clearly going to be focused on feeding their trio of backs and star tight-end.

Home/Falcons Free Agency