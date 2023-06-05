3 Receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign after OTA's
By Nick Halden
3. Julio Jones
This is a suggestion that is going to get a myriad of reactions from Atlanta Falcons fans considering Jones' exit from Atlanta and where the veteran is at this point in his career. Jones is an injury-prone veteran who has proven only to be productive for a handful of games a season over the last three years.
This isn't about signing Jones to come in and be a starting option and the star receiver the veteran was in Atlanta. It is about bringing back a franchise legend to help guide the next generation of Atlanta stars and perhaps provide an occasional big play along the way.
If Atlanta were to sign Jones this off-season it would be about sending the receiver off the right way and adding leadership to the locker room. It isn't just about a reunion or attempting to find cheap production but adding a player who has carried himself the right way while playing at a level few have reached.
That wisdom would be extremely useful not only for Atlanta's receivers but for Desmond Ridder and Atlanta's coaching staff with a player that has been through a lot during his time in Atlanta. Bringing Jones back may receive mixed reactions but it makes sense for both sides.