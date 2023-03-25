3 Receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign in free agency
It is clear the Atlanta Falcons still need depth at the receiver position even after signing Mack Hollins. If the season started today Atlanta's rotation of receivers would be Drake London, Mack Hollins, Frank Darby, Jared Bernhardt, and Josh Ali that's the list.
Atlanta needs to add depth to the position both in free agency and the draft looking to add a player capable of playing the second receiver role and depth pieces in case Bernhardt or Darby are unable to take the next step in their development.
Whether the Falcons opt to bring in a veteran or draft pick to compete for the WR2 and WR3 roles is unclear. What is for Atlanta is the fact the team needs to make multiple moves at the position.
Even for a team that often runs sets with two tight ends the Falcons need to add depth at a position that has hurt them each of the past two seasons. Not having depth in Matt Ryan's final season or in Mariota's first hurt both quarterbacks, though they clearly had their own issues.
To set Desmond Ridder up for success Fontenot needs to make at least two additions capable of making an impact. Something that will be increasingly difficult to find in free agency.