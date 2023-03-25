3 Receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign in free agency
1. Byron Pringle
In the 2021 season, Pringle finished the year with 568 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. Pringle added in 3 touchdowns in the 2021 playoffs and clearly was an important contributor for Andy Reid and the Kansas City offense.
Fast forward one year later and Pringle is still a free agent struggling to find a landing spot after a season with the Bears. Chicago isn't the place to go if you want to put up big numbers as a number-one receiver much less as a role player.
Pringle had only 135 receiving yards and wasn't a consistent contributor in his lone season since leaving Kansas City.
Terry Fontenot is known both for targeting former Bears and potential bargain contracts Pringle fits both descriptions. The Falcons simply need a veteran who is capable of filling a contributing role or a player the team can easily move on from if their current options prove to be answers.
Pringle doesn't fit the typical Arthur Smith receiver but would be a possible upgrade over Olamide Zaccheaus and perhaps be able to find chemistry with Ridder providing the second-year quarterback with a fourth target.