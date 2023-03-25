3 Receivers the Atlanta Falcons could sign in free agency
2. Julio Jones
It remains unlikely that Terry Fontenot is going to bring back a player the Falcons finally have off the books for the 2023 season. However, Jones is at a different place in his career than two years ago when the team parted ways with Jones and the Falcons could use a veteran leader like Julio.
Jones isn't close to the player he was in his prime though when healthy the veteran still plays at a high level. Returning to Atlanta and helping guide Drake London and Kyle Pitts in a mentor role would be a great final chapter for the veteran.
This remains an unlikely move as the current front office is focused on putting their own stamp on the team and moving past players from the previous front office. Julio returning to Atlanta makes sense for both sides but the same move could be accomplished without revisiting with past with plenty of veteran options still in free agency or on the trade market.