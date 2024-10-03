3 Rookies helping teams win while Michael Penix Jr. remains benched
By Nick Halden
1. Brock Bowers
Taking another tight-end with a top ten pick would have had Atlanta Falcons fans collectively losing their minds. A move that would have made Arthur Smith proud and perhaps offered the Falcons a tight-end actually contributing. Kirk Cousins has been far from perfect but the quarterback is easily better than any of the quarterbacks currently throwing to Bowers.
Perhaps Bowers is the generational talent at the position that Kyle Pitts was expected to be. Whether or not that is true there is no arguing with the results from the former Georgia Bulldog. Bowers has been a bright spot for the offense and has shown ability to make plays in the clutch.
Give the Falcons another elite weapon and you're at least getting contributions from your first round pick. Even if it is from the wrong position it is better than having a worthless 2024 draft class whose prize pick is standing on the sideline.
Bowers would thrive in Zac Robinson's offense and be the weapon Pitts was expected to be. With a nice mix of speed and size, the Falcons would have another unique weapon to help make Cousins comfortable and unlock what should be a great offense.