3 Rookies helping teams win while Michael Penix Jr. remains benched
By Nick Halden
2. Byron Murphy
If you didn't trust any of this year's pass rushing class the answer was simple, draft Byron Murphy. The former Texas Longhorn was the 16th pick in this year's draft and is already making an impact. His size in the middle clogs up the run and has resulted in a handful of already memorable plays for Seattle.
Yes, perhaps he is a reach for the Falcons but at least you would have a player who is contributing to winning. Better a questionable reach who helps you win games than a player that is drafted with the expectation of being benched for two years.
Developing the quarterback position is important but the Falcons are choosing to do so over giving the team their best chance to win. Terry Fontenot's already extremely questionable draft history has only grown more concerning.
Murphy would have been a force in the middle of Atlanta's defense that would have paired well with Grady Jarrett. Along with Onyemata the trio would have helped Atlanta's pass rush and allowed the following picks not to be spent on defensive linemen that seem unlikely to ever take the field in the 2024 season. Murphy would have been the perfect fit for Atlanta.