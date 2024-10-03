3 Rookies helping teams win while Michael Penix Jr. remains benched
By Nick Halden
3. Rome Odunze
The Bears' reaction to the Falcons taking Michael Penix Jr. after refusing to trade down really says everything that needs to be said about Fontenot's drafting. The team had a free future draft pick and passed on it to take the position the Chicago Bears had already taken care of seven picks earlier. Odunze was a great pickup for the Bears and would have made sense for Kirk Cousins and Atlanta.
Even with Caleb Williams struggling and in an offense with DJ Moore the Bears' receiver already has 166-receiving yards and a touchdown on the season. Those numbers would make him Atlanta's third leading receiver behind Darnell Mooney and Drake London.
If the Falcons were going to spend a draft pick on a position they had already filled at least Odunze would have made it on the field. The explosive play ability would increase and more pressure would be taken off Kirk Cousins.
Even if the Falcons had no interest in Odunze they could have at the very least added an extra pick based on Chicago's interest. The poor management cannot be ignored and adds further pressure as to whether or not Penix proves to be the franchise quarterback the front office believes him to be.