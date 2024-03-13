3 roster cuts that the Atlanta Falcons should quickly pounce on
The NFL new league year has brought on a lot of roster cuts that the Atlanta Falcons should quickly jump on.
1. CB Xavien Howard - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were caught in a bad cap situation which forced them to make some hard decisions, especially with veteran cornerback Xavien Howard.
Howard has been released after a great tenure with the Dolphins. The Atlanta Falcons should be interested in the veteran corner to secure one of the league's best corner duos with A.J. Terrell.
Terry Fontenot should inquire to see if Howard is interested in a one or two-year deal. This would give the Falcons the ability to still extend Terrell while also setting him up to have the best possible success in 2024.
This is a big need and Howard still has a lot of gas left. He would give this defense another playmaker in the secondary.