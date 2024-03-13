Blogging Dirty
3 roster cuts that the Atlanta Falcons should quickly pounce on

The NFL new league year has brought on a lot of roster cuts that the Atlanta Falcons should quickly jump on.

By Grayson Freestone

2. DL Arik Armstead - San Francisco 49ers

Arik Armstead's release from the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers was shocking. Armstead is still a productive player who has made some big plays for one of the best defenses over the past few years.

The Falcons already have Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata; adding Armstead to that group would give them an excellent trio. Armstead has the versatility to move to the end of the line, giving Jimmy Lake some flexibility with his big interior rushers.

Armstead won't come cheap due to his pedigree but handing him the bag could pay huge dividends, especially if Calais Campbell moves on.

