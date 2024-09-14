3 signs that Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris is in over his head
3. Raheem Morris didn't make necessary in-game substitutions
There is nothing worse than seeing a team enter and exit a game with the same plan. The NFL is about adjusting and the Falcons did not do that in week one which points an ugly finger directly at the head coach.
The first necessary adjustment was getting Kaleb McGary out of the game after seeing him get wrecked by T.J. Watt. Storm Norton is a better pass protector which made him the better option after the offensive gameplan went to straight dropbacks on every play.
The next change that needed to be made was at running back. While we all want to see the ball in Bijan Robinson's hands every play, he wasn't getting the results you are looking for. He carried the ball 18 times for 68 yards (3.8 avg.) while Tyler Allgeier made the most of his three carries going for 21 yards (7 avg.). The bruising RB should have seen more carries and while most of the blame will land on Zac Robinson's shoulders, Morris needs to communicate the trends to help out the first-time playcaller.
Not to mention, sometimes you have to give a team a dose of their own medicine. The Steelers were pounding the ball down the Falcons' defense's throat, why not do the same when you have the ball? Allgeier can wear down a defense, he should've been the go-to option in the second half.
Little adjustments like those were not made and that is concerning for Raheem Morris' team.