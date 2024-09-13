3 starters to be concerned about in Falcons MNF matchup with Eagles
After rough weeks, things won't get any easier for these starters.
2. Kaleb McGary, RT
Oh boy, for as worried as I am about Kirk Cousins, I am even more worried about Kaleb McGary. Yes, I know he went against the best defender in the world but his struggles on Sunday haven't been a rarity.
Going from Arthur Smith's run-heavy offense to Zac Robinson's more traditional offense hurt McGary big time. He has always struggled when he has to pass protect frequently. He doesn't have the quickness or length to cut pass rushers off, thus allowing them to put immediate pressure on the quarterback.
While he won't have to go against Watt in week two, he still has to stop some talented Eagles pass rushers. Hopefully, this week's gameplan will have him attacking rather than waiting.