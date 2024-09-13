3 starters to be concerned about in Falcons MNF matchup with Eagles
3. Matt Judon, OLB
While I was planning on going with A.J. Terrell here, the reality is that even if Terrell shuts down A.J. Brown, the Eagles still have DeVonta Smith who can feast. The decision was to go with Matt Judon who can cut the head off of the dragon by getting after Jalen Hurts.
Judon registered a half of a sack in his debut with Atlanta. However, he failed to make any other impact. He was a forgotten name who was expected to make an immediate impact.
It was Judon's first game back from a season-ending injury (sounds familiar). It may take him a few weeks to turn into the game-wrecker the Falcons know he can be. The problem is that this team doesn't have a few weeks to play with, they need Judon immediately.
If last month's trade acquisition can get back to his old ways then the Dirty Birds stand a chance Monday night.