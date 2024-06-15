3 Surprising Atlanta Falcons headlines to emerge this summer
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta loses Calais Campbell in free agency
There was reason to believe that Calais Campbell would retire entering this offseason. Despite still playing at a high level there is a reason that many in his position retire early. Campbell plays with impressive speed and physicality for someone not only of his size but age as well. This offered Campbell his choice of landing spots if he chose to return.
The Miami Dolphins make sense when you consider their contender status and the veteran's ability to crack the rotation. Miami isn't an AFC favorite but they are universally considered to be a wildcard or division contender.
For Atlanta, this is a huge loss when you look at the team's current options. You are relying on Bralen Trice, Arnold Ebiketie, and Lorenzo Carter to be your pass rush. Carter has continually proven not to be a reliable pass rusher while Trice cannot be expected to contribute at a high level as a rookie.
This leaves the team counting on Ebiketie as their primary pass rusher. This is banking on impressive sack numbers being maintained with far more snaps and the ability to defend the run improving. Losing Calais Campbell is a big blow to the weakest position on the roster.