3 surprising cut candidates for Falcons prior to training camp's end
These three players may find themselves on the street before training camp ends.
1. John FitzPatrick, TE
Arthur Smith's departure might be the worst thing for John FitzPatrick's career. The third-year tight end has a limited skillset as a late-round pick and he is now in an offense that won't use many multiple tight end sets.
Zac Robinson comes from an offensive system that runs more 11 personnel than anyone. We already know which tight end will see most of the snaps throughout the season. And we will see free-agent signing Charlie Woerner get the blocking reps.
This isn't a good situation for the former Georgia Bulldog. He doesn't bring much upside as a receiver and you only need so many blocking tight ends, especially in this system. It is hard to imagine he will see much action even if he makes the 53-man roster.