3 surprising Falcons who will become Pro Bowlers in 2024
Three players who are on the cusp of breaking out and becoming Pro Bowlers for the Falcons in 2024.
1. Arnold Ebiketie, OLB
Arnold Ebiketie is the key to the Atlanta Falcons defense in 2024. With the lack of an established edge rusher on the roster, the young talent will be expected to be a double-digit sack artist off the edge.
Going into his third year, Ebiketie can become the player the Falcons traded up for in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has quietly been really good when he has been put in advantageous situations.
With another offseason under his belt and a switch in defensive scheme, Ebiketie has the potential to become a surprise Pro Bowler for the Falcons in 2024.