3 surprising Falcons who will become Pro Bowlers in 2024
2. Matt Bergeron, LG
One of the best things about this 2024 Atlanta Falcons team is that they have their starting five along the offensive line. There is no question about who is starting where, it will be Jake Matthews, Matt Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary when going left to right.
Matt Bergeron is coming off of a rookie campaign where he started all 17 games, only missed one snap, and was the offensive snap leader for the team.
While he had some shaky moments, he is due to improve in 2024. He fits with what the Falcons want to do moving forward and has a lot of help around him.
Chris Lindstrom is the first player you think about when talking about Pro Bowl offensive guards, but Bergeron could have a breakout season and join his counterpart in the Pro Bowl.