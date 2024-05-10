3 surprising Falcons who will become Pro Bowlers in 2024
Three players who are on the cusp of breaking out and becoming Pro Bowlers for the Falcons in 2024.
3. Zach Harrison, DL
On a defensive line that includes Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, you are bound to be slept on. Zach Harrison is being slept on and is ready for a breakout year in his second season after he finished up his rookie season on a tear.
The first three-fourths of his rookie season were largely underwhelming but then he figured things out.
In the final three games of his season, despite only playing 39% of the defensive snaps, Harrison had 11 tackles, four QB hits, three sacks, and four tackles for loss. That is a lot of production for as little as he played.
I expect a huge season by the sophomore. He has all the potential in the world and he finally started putting things together on the field as he wrapped up his first season.