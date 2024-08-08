3 Surprising observations from Atlanta Falcons preseason depth chart
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke is on his way out
This has been obvious for the last two weeks the Falcons are moving on from the veteran quarterback. Heinicke isn't going to want to be an inactive roster piece as the third emergency quarterback. At the start of camp, there was some thought that there could be a real battle for the backup role between Heinicke and Penix.
Both the reps of the last week and Atlanta's latest depth chart put any thought of this to rest. Penix is listed as the third option at the position and Atlanta making a recent move at the 4th quarterback position is telling as well.
Heinicke is deserving of a backup role not as an emergency option. Atlanta allowing him to move on when the right opportunity comes up makes sense for both sides. Penix appears to be further along than expected and with a strong preseason debut will lock in his role.
This is surprising only because the Falcons were expected to move on from Heinicke early in the offseason. It would have saved the team $7 million in cap space. Instead, they opted to re-work his deal and put off a move it appears they will make anyway.