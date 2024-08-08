3 Surprising observations from Atlanta Falcons preseason depth chart
By Nick Halden
2. The returns of Richie Grant and Mike Hughes
For those who have been to Atlanta's open practices or are paying close attention, this didn't come as a surprise. However, considering where both players were in the offseason it is shocking they are both in the starting lineup. A glass-half-full approach would say Raheem Morris gets the best out of average defenders and under the new scheme perhaps the veterans will improve.
Arguably a more realistic view is simply the Falcons failed to make any moves in the secondary and are giving underwhelming veterans the first chance to win roles. Morris has great energy and will put his players in the best position.
Despite this, it seems unlikely at this stage of their respective careers either player is going to take a huge leap forward. Raheem Morris is giving the inside edge to experience and forcing two second-year players in Phillips and Hellams to win back their roles.
Whether or not they are able to do so will be one of the most interesting preseason stories on the defensive side. Atlanta's lack of moves in the secondary and pass rush continues to be a concern for a team looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.