3 Surprising observations from Atlanta Falcons preseason depth chart
By Nick Halden
3. The emergence of Ray-Ray McCloud
The Atlanta Falcons were expected to start Rondale Moore in the slot with Darnell Mooney and Drake London on the outside. Yet again Morris is giving the nod to a veteran who is doing the most with the opportunity.
It is easy to fall in love with the idea of starting a player with McCloud's elite speed. It is what has made the veteran such a great special teams weapon. On the first depth chart of the preseason McCloud is both a starting receiver and the punt returner.
While Avery Williams is listed as the third running back and primary kick returner. This is a bit odd considering Williams' history of returning punts. However, it is telling of how much the Falcons love McCloud and plan to consistently find ways to use his speed.
Having McCloud on the field is great for motions and misdirections that will put stress on the defense. The veteran carving out such a role this early wasn't expected. McCloud was thought to be a depth piece and special teamer. It appears the veteran will be serving in a Taylor Gabriel-type role with Atlanta hoping he will prove to be the final piece in a stacked offense.