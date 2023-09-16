3 Teams Atlanta Falcons fans will be rooting for in week 2
By Nick Halden
1. Carolina Panthers
Cheering for a division rival is only acceptable when they are playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints were so close to losing Sunday's game against the Titans. It took the offense four quarters to figure it out and the Titans still had a late chance to tie the game. It was a slop fest from both sides and gave reason to believe that this Saints team isn't what many believe them to be.
With Carolina sitting at 0-1 with Atlanta currently holding the tiebreaker the Panthers beating the Saints would go a long way in locking up first place for Atlanta.
It is clear that the Panthers should be the underdog in this game considering their injury issues and Bryce Young lacking an elite target. However, division matchups are always tough and this is going to be a single-score game.
There is a great chance it is an ugly game as well with both defenses looking solid in week one. Derek Carr didn't look like the franchise saver the Saints needed and Bryce Young looked every bit the rookie he is. Turnovers and mistakes are consistently going to swing a game that needs to end with a Saints loss.