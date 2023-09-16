3 Teams Atlanta Falcons fans will be rooting for in week 2
By Nick Halden
2. Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears play the Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday in a game against two teams that swapped expected roles in week one. The Bears and Justin Fields became a trendy pick this off-season to take a huge leap forward with week one denting those thoughts with Green Bay blowing them off the field at the start of the Jordan Love era.
Tampa Bay was the complete opposite a team expected to be in the running for Caleb Williams that beat the Vikings in one of the bigger upsets of the weekend. The defense looked solid and the offense was surprisingly capable in what Atlanta fans hope is a mirage.
If we are being objective here the Bears should be clear underdogs as well despite the added talent this off-season. The Bucs looked to be leaning into the hate and enjoying an underdog role. Bad teams never know they are bad this early in the season (aside from the Bears or Cardinals) and this game is going to be one of the more interesting matchups of the weekend.
Chicago's path to winning remains Justin Fields running all over the defense and getting on the same page as his new star receiver. If that happens Chicago will have a chance to pull the upset and remind Tampa of who they are supposed to be.