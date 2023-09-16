3 Teams Atlanta Falcons fans will be rooting for in week 2
By Nick Halden
3. Detroit Lions
The Atlanta Falcons will play their first road game in week three when they travel to take on the Lions. The same Lions team that just beat Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs. There are a lot of reasons to believe that this was an outlier game and not really who the Lions are going to be moving forward.
However, anytime you go into that environment and win you deserve a healthy amount of respect. Hoping the Lions win in week two is simply about the team starting out 2-0 and not having any desperation heading into week three.
If this team is going to have a sense of urgency it would be ideal if it comes after Atlanta plays one of the toughest road games on the schedule. This is a Lions offense that has thrived at home and a defense that is going to make Kaleb McGary pass protect against one of the best young rushers in the league.
There are a lot of reasons to believe that this game is a loss for Atlanta, however, the team winning in week two opens the window a bit for the Falcons to steal a tough one on the road.