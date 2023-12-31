3 Teams Atlanta Falcons should be cheering for this weekend
By Nick Halden
1. New Orleans Saints
Can Atlanta Falcons fans bring themselves to cheer for New Orleans with the division on the line? There is no wrong way to be a fan in the current situation in Atlanta. Some may prefer Atlanta misses the playoffs and gives the team that best chance to part ways with Arthur Smith. Others would like to see Atlanta end their playoff drought and host a playoff game.
For this to happen, in the Falcons need the Bucs to lose out starting this week against the Saints. Tampa Bay losing to New Orleans is completely possible, however, their next game against Carolina for the division looks like a slam dunk. Atlanta lost the right to control their own destiny losing to Tampa in the final minutes. The loss to the Panthers only furthered Tampa's control of the division and now leaves Atlanta fans with an impossible choice.
Cheer for the Saints or be content with the Bucs winning the NFC South yet again. Atlanta has to take care of business against Chicago and the Bucs must lose for the division to remain a race. With a win this week Tampa puts it out of reach and the Falcons are left hoping for a wildcard spot.