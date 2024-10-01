3 Teams on Atlanta Falcons schedule looking far tougher heading into Week 5
By Nick Halden
1. Minnesota Vikings
Heading into the Atlanta Falcons season it was easy to consider the Vikings among the layup teams the Falcons would face. Losing Kirk Cousins in the offseason and losing their rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy before he ever took a snap there was reason to believe the season was over before it ever started.
We watched what this team was without Cousins last season and similar results were expected with Sam Darnold. No take could have been further off base with the Vikings still being among the league's undefeated teams going into next Sunday.
Give Sam Darnold and this coaching staff credit for their belief and preparation. Darnold is another example of a talented quarterback who simply needed confidence and the right coaching staff around him. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores deserves immense credit for the team's start as well. Justin Jefferson has been continually elite and this team looks like they are going to be a tough out come January.
For the Falcons, facing this team in the heart of your schedule on the road is going to be far more difficult than expected. Not only are you now dealing with the emotions of Cousins returning home but with a team who is among the early NFC favorites.