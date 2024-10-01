3 Teams on Atlanta Falcons schedule looking far tougher heading into Week 5
By Nick Halden
2. Washington Commanders
It isn't rookie Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears who are the surprising contender among the rookie-led teams. The darlings of the offseason have been underwhelming while the Commanders have been putting on a masterclass of how to play offense. Jayden Daniels is playing as well as any quarterback in this league.
In truth, Daniels has consistently outplayed Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers this season. Two NFL legends who rank highly on the all-time list have been outplayed by a rookie in the early going. It is easy to fall in love with a team led by former Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn and quarterbacked by an explosive rookie quarterback.
The biggest question for this team is can Daniels sustain this level of play and stay healthy? Whether against the Bengals or Cardinals, Washington has looked like anything but the underdog they were expected to be.
For Atlanta, the one saving grace of facing this roster is a struggling defense that doesn't rush the passer well. At this point in the season, Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta offense should have no problem putting up big numbers against a Washington team that continues to shock the league.