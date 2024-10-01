3 Teams on Atlanta Falcons schedule looking far tougher heading into Week 5
By Nick Halden
3. Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith is another underdog quarterback story that is easy to fall in love with. Unlike Sam Darnold, the expectations for Smith were never this high. The quarterback is playing point guard at an elite level for the other surprising team in the NFC.
The change at head coach appears to have been the right decision with new life being breathed into this roster. This is far from the Legion of Boom or Russell Wilson's Seahawks. This is a roster that plays as one and compliments each other extremely well.
There isn't one elite trait you can point to for a team that simply plays a complete game. A game that looked heavily in Atlanta's favor in the offseason no wcould be an important game for hte Falcons to make up ground in the NFC playoff race.
The Seahawks have a capable run game and two great receivers who find ways to break the back end of a defense with explosive plays. Another game on Atlanta's schedule that could have been considered a layup now looks to favor Seattle.