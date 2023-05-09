3 Teams that could sign Matt Ryan after the 2023 draft
By Nick Halden
Matt Ryan's career appears to be at a crossroads with no obvious starting jobs for the veteran and a clear only two seasons after still being considered a top fifteen starting option. Ryan's final season with Atlanta and lone season with Indy were far from the veteran's normal production and have put Matt's career in a place where the veteran will need to either compete for a job in a less-than-ideal scenario or accept a backup role.
Ryan's struggles with Indy were surprising but it is worth noting that Matt has often struggled the first year in a new offensive system and was the only Indy quarterback to win a game for the Colts in the 2023 season. This includes an impressive win over the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs, however, Ryan's good moments were far outweighed by the consistent turnover issues.
It wasn't a lack of ability as a passer that has Ryan out in Indy but far too many mistakes that cost the Colts and Ryan.
At this point in his career where Ryan could land depends entirely on whether or not Ryan wants to hunt a ring or continue to start. There is also the possibility that Ryan retires considering the punishment the veteran has taken throughout his career. With this in mind, let's look at the three best landing spots left for the Atlanta legend.