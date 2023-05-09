3 Teams that could sign Matt Ryan after the 2023 draft
By Nick Halden
1. Arizona Cardinals
If Matt Ryan wants to start this season the only team that remains as a logical landing spot is Arizona. The Cardinals clearly will look for a starter during camp and preseason with Murray out for the majority of the 2023 season. Why not attempt to win games with Ryan as your starter?
Arizona's current options are career backups David Blough and Colt McCoy and rookie Clayton Tune. It isn't at all out of the question Arizona adds a 4th more proven option to compete with these three to spend the bulk of the season as the starter. While this is expected to change the current targets are DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Rondale Moore, and Marquise Brown.
Arizona isn't a playoff team but if they kept their current options at receiver and added Matt Ryan or Carson Wentz they would be at the very least interesting. Ryan isn't the player he once was, however, there is no question the veteran is a clear upgrade over Colt, Blough, and Tune.
For Arizona, this would give fans a reason to be slightly optimistic until Murray returns and allow Ryan the chance to continue to start. It is a deal that makes sense for both sides and if not with Matt Ryan should be with one of the top remaining free agents at the position.