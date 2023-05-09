3 Teams that could sign Matt Ryan after the 2023 draft
By Nick Halden
3. Buffalo Bills
The current options behind Josh Allen are Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley considering the style which Allen plays with adding a more reliable option would be a wise move to make. There are few championship contenders that are clearly looking for a backup option still and the Bills are arguably the best team left that could give Ryan a backup role.
Adding a ring as a backup might not be the path Ryan hoped to take to win a Super Bowl but at this point in his career, there is little choice. Ryan clearly makes the Bills better and despite playing a completely different style could help a quarterback who struggles to play at a consistent level.
Matt Ryan helping Allen take a step forward while hunting for a ring is a perfect situation if the veteran is willing to accept a backup role. There is also the fact that Buffalo is far from Ryan's Atlanta home which would be a big adjustment.
Still, the fit makes a level of sense for both sides and at this point in the off-season, there are no perfect scenarios for a player who is clearly nearing the end of his career.